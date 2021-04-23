Tennis Tennis Nadal storms into Barcelona semis in two sets win over Norrie Nadal, who is eyeing a record-extending 12 Barcelona title, will face countryman Pablo Carreno or Diego Schwartzman on Saturday for a spot in the final. AP 23 April, 2021 22:52 IST Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event. - GETTY IMAGES AP 23 April, 2021 22:52 IST Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event.After Nadal breezed through the first set, Britain’s Norrie won back a break in the second. Nadal, however, took the advantage right back and closed it out when he converted on a second match point by smashing a forehand just inside the line.“I had a good first set, dominating with my drive and moving the ball around,” Nadal said. “In the second set I let up a bit and …. I need to make sure that doesn’t happen tomorrow.”READ: Barty beats Pliskova to reach Stuttgart Open semifinals Nadal will face countryman Pablo Carreno or Diego Schwartzman on Saturday for a spot in the final.The top-seeded Nadal needed three sets to get past Kei Nishikori and Ilya Ivashka in the first two rounds in Barcelona. Nadal is looking to rebound from a quarterfinal exit at Monte Carlo last week.Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 for the Greek’s eighth straight-set victory in a row including his title run last week at Monte Carlo. ALSO READ: Halep starts clay season with dominant win over Vondrousova Tsitsipas will next face Jannik Sinner after he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.The Barcelona Open was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.