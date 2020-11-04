Tennis Tennis Ramkumar through to quarters in Eckental Challenger Ramkumar Ramanathan had a fine outing as he progressed to the quarterfinals of the singles and doubles events at the Eckental Challenger in Germany. Team Sportstar New Delhi 04 November, 2020 19:31 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan will next face fourth-seeded Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal of the Eckental Challenger. - R. RAGU Team Sportstar New Delhi 04 November, 2020 19:31 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan enjoyed a fruitful day he advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles and the doubles in the Eckental Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.Ramkumar got past Hiroki Moriya 7-6(1), 6-4, in the singles pre-quarterfinal after the Japanese had beaten fifth seed Antoine Hoang of France in the first round.RELATED| Bopanna-Marach progress to second round of Paris Masters The Indian will next face fourth-seeded Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal.Ramkumar and Purav Raja, seeded third in doubles, pipped Evgeny Donskoy and Ilya Ivashka 11-9 in the super tie-break to progress. The top seeded pairing of Divij Sharan and Igor Zelenay also made the doubles quarterfinal as they beat Jamie Cerretani and Zdenek Kolar14-12 in the match tie-break.RELATED| Rutuja Bhosale keen to sustain the successful start Elsewhere in Egypt, eighth seed Rutuja Bhosale, who won an ITF event last week, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by qualifier Jessie Aney in the first round of the ITF women’s event in Egypt.The results:Eckental Challenger, GermanySingles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Hiroki Moriya (Jpn) 7-6(1), 6-4.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Igor Zelenay (Svk) & Divij Sharan bt Jamie Cerretani (US) & Zdenek Kolar (Cze) 5-7, 6-3, [14 12]; Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Evgeny Donskoy (Rus) & Ilya Ivashka (Blr) 5-7, 6-4, [11-9].$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptSingles (first round): Jessie Aney (US) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos