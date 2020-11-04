Ramkumar through to quarters in Eckental Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan enjoyed a fruitful day he advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles and the doubles in the Eckental Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

Ramkumar got past Hiroki Moriya 7-6(1), 6-4, in the singles pre-quarterfinal after the Japanese had beaten fifth seed Antoine Hoang of France in the first round.

The Indian will next face fourth-seeded Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal.

Ramkumar and Purav Raja, seeded third in doubles, pipped Evgeny Donskoy and Ilya Ivashka 11-9 in the super tie-break to progress.

The top seeded pairing of Divij Sharan and Igor Zelenay also made the doubles quarterfinal as they beat Jamie Cerretani and Zdenek Kolar14-12 in the match tie-break.

Elsewhere in Egypt, eighth seed Rutuja Bhosale, who won an ITF event last week, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by qualifier Jessie Aney in the first round of the ITF women’s event in Egypt.