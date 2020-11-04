Tennis

Ramkumar through to quarters in Eckental Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan had a fine outing as he progressed to the quarterfinals of the singles and doubles events at the Eckental Challenger in Germany.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 04 November, 2020 19:31 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan

Ramkumar Ramanathan will next face fourth-seeded Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal of the Eckental Challenger.   -  R. RAGU

Ramkumar Ramanathan enjoyed a fruitful day he advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles and the doubles in the Eckental Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

Ramkumar got past Hiroki Moriya 7-6(1), 6-4, in the singles pre-quarterfinal after the Japanese had beaten fifth seed Antoine Hoang of France in the first round.

The Indian will next face fourth-seeded Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal.

Ramkumar and Purav Raja, seeded third in doubles, pipped Evgeny Donskoy and Ilya Ivashka 11-9 in the super tie-break to progress.

The top seeded pairing of Divij Sharan and Igor Zelenay also made the doubles quarterfinal as they beat Jamie Cerretani and Zdenek Kolar14-12 in the match tie-break.

Elsewhere in Egypt, eighth seed Rutuja Bhosale, who won an ITF event last week, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by qualifier Jessie Aney in the first round of the ITF women’s event in Egypt.

The results:

Eckental Challenger, Germany

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Hiroki Moriya (Jpn) 7-6(1), 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Igor Zelenay (Svk) & Divij Sharan bt Jamie Cerretani (US) & Zdenek Kolar (Cze) 5-7, 6-3, [14 12]; Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Evgeny Donskoy (Rus) & Ilya Ivashka (Blr) 5-7, 6-4, [11-9].

$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (first round): Jessie Aney (US) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2.

