Roger Federer to play in 2021 French Open

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has confirmed his participation at this year's French Open.

The 39-year-old Swiss confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday, where he said he would play at the ATP 250 Geneva Open as well.

Hi everyone!

Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021

Federer reached the semi-final of the Grand Slam in 2019, where he lost to rival Rafael Nadal. He has won the French Open once, back in 2009.