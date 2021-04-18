Tennis

Roger Federer to play in 2021 French Open

The 39-year-old Swiss confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday, where he said he would also play at the ATP 250 Geneva Open as well.

18 April, 2021 21:29 IST

Federer won the French Open in 2009-Getty Images

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has confirmed his participation at this year's French Open.

Federer reached the semi-final of the Grand Slam in 2019, where he lost to rival Rafael Nadal. He has won the French Open once, back in 2009.