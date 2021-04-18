Tennis Tennis Roger Federer to play in 2021 French Open The 39-year-old Swiss confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday, where he said he would also play at the ATP 250 Geneva Open as well. Team Sportstar 18 April, 2021 21:29 IST Federer won the French Open in 2009-Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 April, 2021 21:29 IST 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has confirmed his participation at this year's French Open.The 39-year-old Swiss confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday, where he said he would play at the ATP 250 Geneva Open as well. Hi everyone!Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021 Federer reached the semi-final of the Grand Slam in 2019, where he lost to rival Rafael Nadal. He has won the French Open once, back in 2009. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.