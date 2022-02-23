ATP tennis tournament: Indian teams lose in Doha

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Aslan Karatsev of Russia was beaten 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 by the top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,949,665 ATP tennis tournament in Qatar.



The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten by the third seeds John Peers and Filip Polasek 7-5, 7-5.



The first round loss in doubles was worth $11,720 for the teams. The three Indian players will soon be assembling in Delhi to prepare on grass for the Davis Cup tie against Denmark.



In the WTA event in Dubai, Sania Mirza in partnership with Lucie Hradecka was beaten 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 by Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Osstepenko in the doubles quarterfinals.



The results:



$2,949,665 ATP, Doha, Qatar Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Aslan

Karatsev (Rus) & Rohan Bopanna 66-2, 3-6, [10-5]; John Peers (Aus) & Filip Polasek (Svk) bt Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 7-5.



$768.680 WTA, Dubai, UAE Doubles (quarterfinals): Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) bt Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza 2-6, 6-2, [10-7]; Pre-quarterfinals: Lucie and Sania bt Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Aleksandra Krunic (Srb) 7-5, 6-3.