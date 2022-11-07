ATP Rankings: Rune makes top 10 debut after Paris Masters triumph

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on November 7, 2022.

ATP

Danish teenager Holger Rune became the first-ever player from his country to feature in top 10 of the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Rune came from a set down to beat six-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday. As a result, he made a jump of eight spots to become new World No. 10. On the other hand, Djokovic slipped one place to eighth.

It is the first time since May 2007 that two teenagers - World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Rune - are in the top 10. The last time it happened, the two teenagers were Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The win also made Rune the first alternate for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, which begin from Sunday, ahead of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, despite his loss to Djokovic in the semifinals, climbed up two spots to match his career-high ranking of World No. 3.

Last year’s finalist, Daniil Medvedev, dropped two places to fifth after shock defeat to Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the other losing semifinalist, also gained two places to achieve a new career-high ranking of number six. Russian Andrey Rublev two jumped up two spots to number seven.

American Taylor Fritz exited in the second round after a shock loss to Gilles Simon in the Frenchman’s last professional tournament. However, he still climbed up two spots to number nine. The points gained from Paris allowed Fritz to retain his spot of first alternate for the ATP Finals but he ended up making it to the top eight qualifiers after Carlos Alcaraz ruled himself out for six weeks on Saturday due to an injury sustained during the quarterfinal against Rune.

German Alexander Zverev dropped six place to World No. 12. He has been out of action since an ankle injury sustained during the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Two biggest movers in the top 100 were Frenchman Corentin Moutet and Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.

Moutet, who reached the round of 16 in Paris, climbed up 13 places to achieve a new career-high ranking of 51. O’Connell too got a new career-high ranking of 84 after making a jump of 18 spots courtesy of his title-winner run at a Challenger event in Yokohama.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 19 Ramkumar Ramanathan - 69 (climbed two spots) Saketh Myneni - 80 (moved up three spots) Yuki Bhambri - 95 (moved up two spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 116 Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 124 (slipped three spots) Divij Sharan - 143 Arjun Kadhe - 144 Purav Raja - 166 (slipped eight places) Singles Ramkumar Ramanathan - 285 (dropped 18 places) Mukund Sasikumar - 349 (climbed 12 places) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 382 (slipped 37 spots)