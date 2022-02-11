Schwartzman advances at Argentina Open; Opelka, Brooksby reach Dallas quarters

Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Schwartzman will face Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last year's title in Buenos Aires.

Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, will take on a rival in the 107th position. Cerundolo beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanović 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight.

READ: Isner beats Anderson in Dallas rematch of Wimbledon marathon

Also on Thursday, Italy's Fabio Fognini topped Spaniard Pedro Martinez. The 34-year-old No. 4-seeded player in the clay court tournament won 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Fognini will take on Argentinian Federico Delbonis on Friday.

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway will face local favorite Federico Coria.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy will play against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the semifinals.

Opelka, Brooksby make quarterfinals at inaugural Dallas Open

Second-seeded Reilly Opelka advanced to the quarterfinals of the inaugural Dallas Open with a straight-sets win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe on Thursday night.

Opelka, a two-time ATP Tour winner ranked 23rd in the world, won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) in his second meeting with Stebe. The first was at Wimbledon in 2019.

The 24-year-old American will play the winner of the late match between No. 5 Adrian Mannarino and Yoshihito Nishioka.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Open: Top seed Vesely ousts Prajnesh

Fourth-seeded Jenson Brooksby, playing with a career-best No. 54 world ranking and seeded in an ATP Tour event for the first time in his career, also advanced the quarterfinals with 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Italian Andreas Seppi.

Brooksby, the 21-year-old American who reached fourth round as a wild card in the 2021 U.S. Open, has yet to win an ATP Tour title despite a breakout 2021 that included 49 professional wins and three ATP Challenger titles.

Qualifier Vasek Posposil continued his strong start to 2022, beating Austrian Jurji Rodionov, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-2. The 31-year-old Canadian, with a far more successful doubles career, is seeking his first singles title since turning pro 15 years ago.

John Isner advanced to the semifinals in doubles in his hometown event, partnering with Jack Sock in a 6-0, 7-6 (2) win over Germans Oscar Otte and Peter Gojowczyk. Isner, who lives about a mile from the SMU tennis complex hosting the event, plays Posposil in singles Friday.