Tennis Tennis Kenin wobbles en route to Lyon semifinal Having come close to a shock defeat on Thursday, Sofia Kenin went through another rough patch before securing her semifinal place in Lyon. Joe Wright 07 March, 2020 09:55 IST Sofia Kenin will face fifth seed Alison Van Uytvanck in the Lyon Open semifinal. - Getty Images Joe Wright 07 March, 2020 09:55 IST Sofia Kenin moved into the semifinals of the Lyon Open after overcoming a tricky spell midway through her match with Oceane Dodin.The Australian Open champion saved a match point against Romanian qualifier Jaqueline Cristian on Thursday but seemed to be finding some commanding form against Dodin as she eased into a 6-1, 5-2 lead.However, the American rather meekly allowed her opponent - ranked 130 in the world - to force a second-set tie break and then threw away a 5-1 advantage as the match went the distance.RELATED| Kenin saves match point to avoid shock Lyon loss to Cristian Kenin was ultimately pleased with her performance, though, after coming through 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 following over two hours on court."It was still not perfect today, but I definitely feel like I found my rhythm," she said. "I was playing well, dictating well."It was a bit of a strange match. I was up, and somehow managed to not close it out there, but overall, I think it was a good match. I played some good tennis, some good points, and I'm happy with the way that I found my rhythm after yesterday."Kenin will face fifth seed Alison Van Uytvanck in the last four, with the Belgian having dispatched Caroline Garcia in an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory.The second semifinal will feature Russian Daria Kasatkina, who battled past Camila Giorgi in three sets, take on German Anna-Lena Friedsam, who knocked out eighth seed Viktoria Kuzmova. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos