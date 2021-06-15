Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal loses to Tristan Lamasine

Eighth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 by Tristan Lamasine in the first round of the €132,280 Challenger tennis tournament on clay in France on Tuesday.

READ| Djokovic sets Wimbledon 2021 warm up with doubles in Mallorca Championships

In the ATP-500 event in Halle, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan returned as a pair with success, as they beat Radu Albot and Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6(6), 6-4 in the doubles first round.

The results:

€1,455,925 ATP, Halle, Germany

Doubles (first round): Rohan Bopanna & Divij Sharan bt Radu Albot (Mda) & Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) 7-6(6), 6-4.

€132,280 Challenger, Aix en Provence, France

Singles (first round): Tristan Lamasine (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1.

€132,280 Challenger, Nottingham, Britain

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Kacper Zuk (Pol) 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-1.

€88,520 Challenger, Prostejov, Czech Republic

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hugo Dellien & Federico Zeballos (Bol) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 7-5, 6-4.