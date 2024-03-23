MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suspicious tennis matches reduced in 2023, none at Grand Slams

The ITIA received 101 match alerts — which aren’t proof of match-fixing but an indication “something inappropriate may have occurred,” the agency said — in 2023, down from 109 in 2022 and 113 in 2021.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 08:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Romanian tennis player and three-time Major winner Simona Halep.
FILE PHOTO: Romanian tennis player and three-time Major winner Simona Halep. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Romanian tennis player and three-time Major winner Simona Halep. | Photo Credit: AP

The number of suspicious tennis matches around the world went down for the second consecutive year, and there were none at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2023, according to an annual review by the International Tennis Integrity Agency released on Friday.

The ITIA received 101 match alerts — which aren’t proof of match-fixing but an indication “something inappropriate may have occurred,” the agency said — in 2023, down from 109 in 2022 and 113 in 2021.

In addition to no such alerts at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon or the U.S. Open, the ITIA reported none from any 500- or 1000-level events on the WTA or ATP tours.

There were 41 people sanctioned in 2023 under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including nine who received lifetime bans from the sport, the ITIA said.

READ | Seven Belgian tennis players suspended in match-fixing probe

At least 16 of those punished last year, four of whom were suspended for life, were investigated in connection with a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium. They were linked to the criminal case of Grigor Sargsyan, the leader of the syndicate.

Jennie Price, chair of the Tennis Integrity Supervisory Board, called that “the most complex corruption case tennis has ever encountered” in Friday’s review from the ITIA.

A total of more than 7,200 doping tests were administered in tennis last season, including in- and out-of-competition and blood or urine. Thirteen people were sanctioned last year, although not all were because of tests that took place in 2023.

The most prominent names on the ITIA’s list of those sanctions were two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, for a positive test later determined to have been caused by a tainted supplement, and Jenson Brooksby, for missing drug tests. Both had their original penalties reduced.

Related stories

Related Topics

ITIA /

Grand Slam /

Australian Open /

French Open /

Wimbledon /

US Open /

ATP /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Suspicious tennis matches reduced in 2023, none at Grand Slams
    AP
  3. Eriksson says managing Liverpool in charity game ‘like a dream’
    AFP
  4. International Friendlies: Netherlands turn on second-half style to trounce Scotland, Colombia beats Spain
    AP
  5. KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Suspicious tennis matches reduced in 2023, none at Grand Slams
    AP
  2. Miami Open 2024: Stoic Sabalenka beats Badosa in first match since death of ex-boyfriend Koltsov
    Reuters
  3. Miami Open 2024: Sabalenka’s much anticipated opener delayed by rain
    Reuters
  4. Canadian and Cincinnati Masters to be expanded to 12-day events from 2025, says ATP
    Reuters
  5. Miami Open 2024: Nishikori comeback ends in first round, Kalinina saves match point to beat Wozniacki
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Suspicious tennis matches reduced in 2023, none at Grand Slams
    AP
  3. Eriksson says managing Liverpool in charity game ‘like a dream’
    AFP
  4. International Friendlies: Netherlands turn on second-half style to trounce Scotland, Colombia beats Spain
    AP
  5. KKR vs SRH Live Streaming Info: When and where to Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment