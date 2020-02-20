Tennis Tennis Defending champion Tsitsipas sets up Pospisil quarterfinal in Marseille It has not been the best of starts to 2020 for Stefanos Tsitsipas, but he will play in his first quarterfinal of the season against Vasek Pospisil in Marseille. Peter Thompson 20 February, 2020 09:39 IST ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has made a disappointing start to the season, but took just 71 minutes to dispatch Ymer 6-1 6-3 on Wednesday. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 20 February, 2020 09:39 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas started the defence of his Open 13 Marseille title with a straight-sets victory over Mikael Ymer to reach the quarterfinals.Tsitsipas has made a disappointing start to the season, but took just 71 minutes to dispatch Ymer 6-1 6-3 on Wednesday.The ATP Finals champion lost just three points on his first serve and did not face a solitary break point in an emphatic win.ALSO READ| Rohan Bopanna moves into quarterfinals in Marseille Second seed Tsitsipas will face Vasek Pospisil in the last eight following the Canadian's 6-3 6-4 defeat of eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz.Sixth seed Benoit Paire made a surprise exit in his homeland, going down 3-6 6-4 6-4 to Alexander Bublik in the second round.ALSO READ| Thiem through at Rio Open as Sock ends long wait It was anything but plain sailing for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who saved two match points before getting past Stefano Travaglia 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.Auger-Aliassime's second-round opponent will be Pierre-Hugues Herbert, a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victor in his match against Mikhail Kukushkin. Egor Gerasimov also reached round two by knocking out fellow qualifier Dennis Novak. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos