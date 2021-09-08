Tennis Tennis US Open: Auger-Aliassime reaches first Slam semis as Alcaraz retires Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when Alcaraz halted the match, advancing him into his first Grand Slam semi-final, where he will face Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev Reuters 08 September, 2021 08:00 IST Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz retired due to injury. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 08 September, 2021 08:00 IST Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday when Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz retired while trailing 6-3, 3-1.The 18-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of distress as Auger-Aliassime took the opening set but after the Canadian broke to open the second Alcaraz slumped.With Auger-Aliassime building a 3-1 advantage and Alcaraz preparing to serve, the Spaniard turned and indicated he could not go on.READ: Medvedev reaches third straight US Open semifinal "I don't know what happened, I didn't see it coming," Auger-Aliassime in an on court interview. "I thought we were putting on a good show."Coming off gruelling back-to-back five-set matches, including a third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz stepped onto the court with both legs heavily strapped and seemed to lack the power and energy that had carried him to the quarter-finals. A tough scene in Ashe as Carlos Alcaraz retires with an injury.Get well soon, @alcarazcarlos03 pic.twitter.com/0OaMv6M0Bu— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2021 The retirement sends Auger-Aliassime into the semi-finals, the same stage as compatriot Leylah Fernandez, who booked her spot in the women's last four earlier in the day by beating Elina Svitolina. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :