Tennis

US Open: Sakkari beats Pliskova to set Raducanu semifinal clash

The Greek 17th seed brushed aside fourth aside Pliskova in straight sets to advance to her first US Open semifinal on Wednesday.

Reuters
09 September, 2021 06:19 IST

Sakkari, who matched her best Slam run from this year's French Open, will next face British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu on Thursday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Maria Sakkari rolled through to the semi-final at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, breaking down Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set, getting the early break as she put up a dozen winners and three aces, as Pliskova struggled to keep up.

READ: US Open: Raducanu beats Olympic champ Bencic to reach historic semis

The 17th seed kept up her assault, converting on break point in the seventh game of the second set and winning all but two of her first-serve points across the entire match as Pliskova stumbled into 20 unforced errors and three double faults.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say," she remarked after the match, with British teen phenom Emma Raducanu next up in the semi-final.

