Tennis Tennis Federer enters Wimbledon fourth round after Norrie challenge The eight-time champion Federer brushed aside Britain's Cameron Norrie in four sets to set up a Wimbledon last 16 clash with Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday. Team Sportstar 03 July, 2021 22:26 IST Federer lost the third set, but regained composure to enter his 18th last 16 contest at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over Norrie. Roger Federer sailed into the Wimbledon fourth round with a enduring win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday. The eight-time champion easily saw off the first two sets before Norrie edged out the Swiss in the third set and looked firmly back in control. Federer, however, regained his composure and stormed into his 18th last 16 contest at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Briton. Federer who is eyeing a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title, will meet Italy's 26th-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in his 69th Grand Slam fourth round appearance on Tuesday. More to follow...