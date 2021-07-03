Federer enters Wimbledon fourth round after Norrie challenge

Roger Federer sailed into the Wimbledon fourth round with a enduring win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday.

The eight-time champion easily saw off the first two sets before Norrie edged out the Swiss in the third set and looked firmly back in control. Federer, however, regained his composure and stormed into his 18th last 16 contest at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Briton.

READ: British teenager Raducanu is the toast of Wimbledon

Federer who is eyeing a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title, will meet Italy's 26th-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in his 69th Grand Slam fourth round appearance on Tuesday.

More to follow...