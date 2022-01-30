Tata Open Maharashtra: Yuki, Prajnesh to begin Indian challenge in singles main draw

Yuki Bhambri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran will kickstart their campaign at the Tata Open Maharashtra when the main draw begins at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Monday.

Bhambri, who received a direct entry into the main draw, will take on Slovak player Jozef Kovalik in the opening encounter while the Asian Games medallist Gunneswaran, who entered the tournament as a wildcard, will begin his campaign against the fifth seeded Daniel Altamaier.

Apart from Bhambri and Gunneswaran, the fourth edition of Asia’s only ATP 250 event will also see India's top-ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan and local boy Arjun Kadhe starting directly in the singles main draw which features top players such as world No. 15 Aslan Karatsev.

Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis, who had a semifinal finish in the last edition, will also be seen in action as seven singles opening round matches will be played on Monday. Berankis will be up against Halys Quentin of France.

The top-seeded Australian pair of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith will open their men's doubles campaign against Stefano Travaglia and Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

In the qualifying matches, played on Sunday, India’s Sasikumar Mukund and Manish Sureshkumar suffered defeats in the first round. While Mukund lost to Turkey’s Celikbilek Altug 6-3, 6-3, Sureshkumar conceded a 6-2, 6-3 loss against Czech player Kopriva Vit. Alexandre Muller, Elias Ymer, Jay Clarke, Gian Marco Moroni, Marc Polmans and Kimmer Coppejans were the players who progressed into the second qualifying round and are now a win away from a spot in the main draw.