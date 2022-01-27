Videos

Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube

Timelapse of several 2022 Winter Olympic venues in the Beijing Olympic Park, including the "Bird's Nest" stadium and the "Ice Cube" that already exist from the 2008 Games.

AFP
27 January, 2022 14:02 IST
AFP
27 January, 2022 14:02 IST
Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism
Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games
Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede
Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles?

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us
Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain
Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances
Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list
IPL 2022 auction: All retained players
Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 48 Highlights: Rajnish's heroics go in vain as Gujarat Giants pip Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 47 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba 43-23
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App