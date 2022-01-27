Videos Beijing Winter Olympic venues in 60 seconds - Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon and Ice Cube Timelapse of several 2022 Winter Olympic venues in the Beijing Olympic Park, including the "Bird's Nest" stadium and the "Ice Cube" that already exist from the 2008 Games. AFP 27 January, 2022 14:02 IST AFP 27 January, 2022 14:02 IST Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar - how soon can Team India figure out their roles? Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Rahul Dravid: South Africa series an eye-opener for us Rahul Dravid defends KL Rahul the captain Ramesh Powar: If you don't perform, you don't get your chances Mithali Raj picks match situation over strike rate in priority list IPL 2022 auction: All retained players Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 48 Highlights: Rajnish's heroics go in vain as Gujarat Giants pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 47 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba 43-23