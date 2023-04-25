WATCH: DC vs SRH match highlights and analysis

Delhi Capitals held its nerves to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in a thrilling IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

Washington Sundar’s cameo with the bat went in vain as Mukesh Kumar successfully defended 13 runs in the final over to help the Capitals pocket their second win of the season.

Hyderabad needed nine runs from two balls with Washington on strike. However, Mukesh cramped the batsmen and did the job for his side to hand SRH its fifth loss of the season.

Henrich Klassen and Washington resurrected the run chase with a 41-run partnership after a middle-order collapse which had left it reeling at 85 for five.

But Anrich Nortje removing Klassen turned out to be the turning point.

SRH found itself in a familiar situation as it was once again the batting that came a cropper with the top-order failing to give a good start and the middle-order batters guilty of not applying themselves and stitching partnerships.

The opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook failed to set the PowerPlay on fire as the latter departed early. The fall of Brook saw Rahul Tripathi walking in as an Impact Player in place of T. Natarajan.

-V.S. Aravind

