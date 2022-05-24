Videos

GT vs RR predicted XI, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

RR vs GT predicted XI: Here are the all the stats you need to know and players to watch out for as Gujarat Titans takes on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
KOLKATA 24 May, 2022 10:00 IST

GT vs RR predicted XI, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
KOLKATA 24 May, 2022 10:00 IST
GT vs RR predicted XI, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats
IPL 2022, Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads with most wickets after league stage
IPL 2022, Orange Cap: Jos Buttler leads race after league stage
FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the venues

All Videos

 More Videos
Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38
IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for
From Mondo Duplantis to Anderson Peters - Winners of the 2022 Doha Diamond League
MI vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: CSK vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for
Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion
Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge
Shreyas Iyer
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App