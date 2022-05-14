Videos

IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race

Indian Premier League 2022: After 60 matches, Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler leads the race for the Orange Cap with 625 runs in 12 matches.

14 May, 2022 18:23 IST

Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer
