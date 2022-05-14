Videos IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race Indian Premier League 2022: After 60 matches, Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler leads the race for the Orange Cap with 625 runs in 12 matches. Team Sportstar 14 May, 2022 18:23 IST IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race Team Sportstar 14 May, 2022 18:23 IST IPL 2022 most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga leads Purple Cap race IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, players to watch out for in crucial IPL 2022 match RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash Read more stories on Videos. More Videos CSK vs MI head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash IPL 2022: DC vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: GT vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer