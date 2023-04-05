Videos

IPL 2023 - Ajit Agarkar on DC’s two losses in a row: We were collectively not good enough, needed more runs

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ajit Agarkar believes the DC batting lineup needs to step up if the team has to string together a few victories.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 12:15 IST
05 April, 2023 12:15 IST

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ajit Agarkar believes the DC batting lineup needs to step up if the team has to string together a few victories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Australian Open 2023 Preview - Djokovic returns, Nadal gets tough draw

WATCH: Premier League 5 Things - Can Gunners maintain title charge as season resumes?

WATCH: Arteta trusting Jesus deputy Nketiah more every day

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us