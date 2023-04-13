Videos

IPL 2023 - ‘Do you have half hour,’ Fleming quips when asked about CSK’s injury woes

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said his team’s mounting injury list, including captain M. S. Dhoni, is a cause of concern after its narrow three-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Team Sportstar
13 April, 2023 14:22 IST
13 April, 2023 14:22 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said his team’s mounting injury list, including captain M. S. Dhoni, is a cause of concern after its narrow three-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - ‘Do you have half hour,’ Fleming quips when asked about CSK’s injury woes

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin flummoxed by umpires deciding to change the ball due to dew unprompted

WATCH: CSK vs RR match highlights and analysis

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us