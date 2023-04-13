IPL 2023 - ‘Do you have half hour,’ Fleming quips when asked about CSK’s injury woes
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said his team’s mounting injury list, including captain M. S. Dhoni, is a cause of concern after its narrow three-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
13 April, 2023 14:22 IST
