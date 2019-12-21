Videos

Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit

Jose Mourinho says he isn't fazed by facing old club Chelsea at the weekend.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 December, 2019 11:45 IST

Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 December, 2019 11:45 IST
Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool
Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit
Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp
Arteta vows to 'burn blood' from Arsenal helm
 More Videos
Ozil is a massive player for Arsenal: Arteta
Pep Guardiola not promising he'll stay at City
Yaya Toure not a big fan of Liverpool
South Africa prepared for England challenge
Club World Cup: Julio Cesar backs Flamengo to defeat Liverpool
On this day - Kylian Mbappe turns 21
Ozil must accept consequences of China opinion - Wenger
Club World Cup 2019: Liverpool vs Monterrey highlights