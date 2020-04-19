Videos Murray and Djokovic reflect on biggest career regrets Grand Slam greats Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray discuss defeats they would most want to run back via social media. Team Sportstar 19 April, 2020 10:47 IST Team Sportstar 19 April, 2020 10:47 IST Murray and Djokovic reflect on biggest career regrets Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO Premier League: The goalscorers quiz Iniesta's inner struggles revealed in 'The Unexpected Hero' More Videos Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge' Flashback: Leroy Sane's Bundesliga beginning Zlatan trains with Swedish side Hammarby On this Day: Ronaldo scores his 100th Champions League goal #PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown Indian Football: Greatest Indian coaches of all time Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes