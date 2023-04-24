WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Naples has waited so long for this that the city is preparing for multiple celebrations. There will be the spontaneous eruption when the team clinches the title — which could go on for days, weeks, or even months.

“Obviously we don’t know when that will happen or what will really happen,” the mayor said.

Then an organized celebration will be held downtown in Piazza Plebiscito on June 4 after the club is awarded the Serie A trophy following the final game of the season.

“It’s going to be like celebrating New Year’s Eve twice — actually (bigger) than New Year’s,” said Masiello, the restaurant owner.

In order to avoid congestion downtown and a scene like the chaos when Argentina’s squad returned home with the World Cup trophy, simultaneous celebrations will be organized by the city on June 4 in different neighbourhoods, including one in Scampia, the gritty northern suburb exposed as a crime-infested underworld in the “Gomorrah” book, film and TV series.

-AP