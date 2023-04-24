Videos

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Napoli hasn’t won the Serie A title yet, but Naples is already in party mode. In anticipation of the club’s first Italian football league title for three decades, the southern city is celebrating and decorating its streets with the club’s colour blue. Watch to know more.

AFP
24 April, 2023 18:44 IST
24 April, 2023 18:44 IST

Napoli hasn’t won the Serie A title yet, but Naples is already in party mode. In anticipation of the club’s first Italian football league title for three decades, the southern city is celebrating and decorating its streets with the club’s colour blue. Watch to know more.

Naples has waited so long for this that the city is preparing for multiple celebrations. There will be the spontaneous eruption when the team clinches the title — which could go on for days, weeks, or even months.

“Obviously we don’t know when that will happen or what will really happen,” the mayor said.

Then an organized celebration will be held downtown in Piazza Plebiscito on June 4 after the club is awarded the Serie A trophy following the final game of the season.

“It’s going to be like celebrating New Year’s Eve twice — actually (bigger) than New Year’s,” said Masiello, the restaurant owner.

In order to avoid congestion downtown and a scene like the chaos when Argentina’s squad returned home with the World Cup trophy, simultaneous celebrations will be organized by the city on June 4 in different neighbourhoods, including one in Scampia, the gritty northern suburb exposed as a crime-infested underworld in the “Gomorrah” book, film and TV series.

-AP

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 50, his doppelganger Balvir Chand recalls how the Master Blaster shaped his life

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us