Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra, broke the national record at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 with a throw of 89.94m.

CHENNAI 01 July, 2022 16:21 IST

Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Anju Bobby George: If you're in an unpleasant situation, open up; we will support you
Harmanpreet says leading the team makes her feel more involved in the game
N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans
MK Stalin's vision for sports in TN: Balancing traditional sports with Olympic aspirations

