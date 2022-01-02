Videos Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 20 Highlights - UP Yoddha holds Gujarat Giants to 32-32 draw, Pardeep Narwal scores Super 10 PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants would rue the result as it led for most parts of the match, holding a good 20-14 lead at the break, while UP Yoddha staged a spectacular comeback in the second half. Team Sportstar 02 January, 2022 16:57 IST Team Sportstar 02 January, 2022 16:57 IST A tense encounter ended with both teams sharing the spoils as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants played out a 32-32 draw. UP Yoddha could have gone for the kill as they had the last raid, but coach Jasveer Singh asked Pardeep Narwal to take no risks and simply secure the draw.The result saw Gujarat Giants climb up to the second spot in the PKL 8 PKL 8 Points Table: Dabang Delhi stays on top, Bengaluru Bulls moves to second , while UP Yoddha climbed two spots to move to seventh.Gujarat Giants would rue the result as it led for most parts of the match, holding a good 20-14 lead at the break, while UP Yoddha staged a spectacular comeback in the second half.Match report day 8: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Naveen helps Dabang Delhi rout Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants draws with Pardeep's UP Yoddha 2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires 2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony 2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC 2021 Year in Sports September: Kohli gives up T20 captaincy, Raducanu wins US Open, Avani Lekhara makes history Read more stories on Videos. More Videos 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United Lovlina Borgohain aiming for gold in 2024 Paris Olympics first, career in professional boxing 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi 2021: Year in Sports - May: COVID-19 hits IPL; Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open citing mental health 2021 Year in Sports - April: Lanning pips Ponting, European Super League drama unfolds, Mourinho leaves London 2021: Year in Sports - March: From Federer's injury comeback and Mithali's milestone to Schumacher's debut Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 19 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's record performance helps Dabang Delhi humiliate Bengal Warriors