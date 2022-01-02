Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 20 Highlights - UP Yoddha holds Gujarat Giants to 32-32 draw, Pardeep Narwal scores Super 10

A tense encounter ended with both teams sharing the spoils as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants played out a 32-32 draw. UP Yoddha could have gone for the kill as they had the last raid, but coach Jasveer Singh asked Pardeep Narwal to take no risks and simply secure the draw.

The result saw Gujarat Giants climb up to the second spot in the PKL 8 PKL 8 Points Table: Dabang Delhi stays on top, Bengaluru Bulls moves to second , while UP Yoddha climbed two spots to move to seventh.



Gujarat Giants would rue the result as it led for most parts of the match, holding a good 20-14 lead at the break, while UP Yoddha staged a spectacular comeback in the second half.



