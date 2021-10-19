Videos

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

World champion and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist P. V. Sindhu resumes her journey to becoming World No. 1 when she competes in Denmark Open from October 19.

V.V. Subrahmanyam
19 October, 2021 11:30 IST
V.V. Subrahmanyam
19 October, 2021 11:30 IST

Denmark Open, Indians in action

Sindhu focussed on world number one ranking

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins
What is BCCI looking for in the next Indian men's head coach? Who after Ravi Shastri? Dravid?
Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take double hattrick in men's T20 World Cup
Scotland shocks Bangladesh with thrilling 6 run-win | T20 World Cup

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Shambolic defense, broken record streak, tough questions face Solskjaer's United after Leicester loss
IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson
KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021
MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan
IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Dhoni and Co.'s batting, Kolkata's bowling in focus
David Hussey: What Brendon McCullum has done with KKR this season is unheard of
KKR's change of fortunes powered by bowlers says Eoin Morgan
Shardul Thakur's UAE flair earns him last-minute entry to India T20 World Cup squad
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App