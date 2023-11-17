MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: PowerPlay performance separated us, says South Africa coach Walter after semifinal loss

South Africa was reduced to 24-4 following incisive new-ball spells from Josh Hazlewood and Starc, while Travis Head and David Warner added 60 in the first six overs for Australia in a 213-chase.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 08:28 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya

South Africa head Rob Walter and Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc attributed the outcome in the second ODI World Cup semifinal to the first 10 overs in either innings. The Proteas were reduced to 24-4 following incisive new-ball spells from Josh Hazlewood and Starc, while Travis Head and David Warner added 60 in the first six overs of a 213-chase.

ALSO READ | Australia withstands fighting South Africa in a thrilling semifinal

“Ultimately, I think that sort of separated us,” Walter said about his team’s top-order collapse. “The first 12 overs of batting was a serious challenge. It was gutting to lose the semifinal. But beyond that, I am incredibly proud of the fight shown by the boys. We’ve played some cricket in this competition that has really been world-leading. There are broken records. We’ve seen young guys, with less than 15 games to their name, stand up and really dominate in certain phases of the game.”

Starc took 3 for 34 with the ball and kept Pat Cummins company with the bat as Australia reached its eighth World Cup final. The left-arm quick was chuffed with the PowerPlay bowling display. “To start the game like that with Joshie [Hazelwood] and I... PowerPlay wickets have probably been not our strong suit through the tournament, so it’s nice to have a PowerPlay like that. It was great bowling the way Jos (Hazlewood) and I did. Then Trav (Travis Head) with bat and ball and the way Davey (David Warner) led by example on the field—it was great,” Starc said.

ALSO READ | Rescue-man Miller pulls South Africa out of the rubbles

Despite Eden Gardens pitch providing excessive assistance to the spinners as Australia’s chase progressed, it was curious to see South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada bowl just six overs. Walter revealed the reason: “He had a bruised heel. That’s why we did not see much of him in this contest. It was a pity; I don’t think it was a defining moment in the game.”

The Australian batters struggled against quality spin bowling in Kolkata, raising questions about their preparedness to face Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in final. But Starc is unperturbed. “Guess we will see (how our batters play spin) once we get to Ahmedabad. Depends on whether it is a fresh wicket or an old one,” Starc said with a smile.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

South Africa /

Australia /

ICC World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 semifinal: Australia floors South Africa’s top-order with Test match bowling and impressive fielding
    Ayan Acharya
  2. ODI World Cup: Australia withstands fighting South Africa in a thrilling semifinal
    Ashwin Achal
  3. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: PowerPlay performance separated us, says South Africa coach Walter after semifinal loss
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Scotland’s McTominay lambasts Georgia players for ‘crying like babies’
    Reuters
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul packs a punch with his all-round heroics
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: PowerPlay performance separated us, says South Africa coach Walter after semifinal loss
    Ayan Acharya
  2. ODI World Cup: Australia withstands fighting South Africa in a thrilling semifinal
    Ashwin Achal
  3. World Cup 2023 semifinal: Australia floors South Africa’s top-order with Test match bowling and impressive fielding
    Ayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: His hunger and intensity inspires me, Gill on Kohli
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: I am trying to find words to describe it, says Williamson on Kohli’s 50 ODI hundreds record
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 semifinal: Australia floors South Africa’s top-order with Test match bowling and impressive fielding
    Ayan Acharya
  2. ODI World Cup: Australia withstands fighting South Africa in a thrilling semifinal
    Ashwin Achal
  3. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: PowerPlay performance separated us, says South Africa coach Walter after semifinal loss
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Scotland’s McTominay lambasts Georgia players for ‘crying like babies’
    Reuters
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul packs a punch with his all-round heroics
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment