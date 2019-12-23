Videos Rudiger's having scans on broken ribs - Mourinho Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho made light of Antonio Rudigers reaction following Son Heung-min's sending off. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 15:01 IST Rudiger's having scans on broken ribs - Mourinho Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 15:01 IST Rudiger's having scans on broken ribs - Mourinho Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss Mourinho Jurgen Klopp: I may be older, but I'm calmer Messi will retire and then Mane, Van Dijk and I can win Ballon d'Or - Alisson More Videos Everton have 'world class' manager in Ancelotti - Ferguson Carlo Ancelotti appointed as Everton Manager Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp Arteta vows to 'burn blood' from Arsenal helm Ozil is a massive player for Arsenal: Arteta Pep Guardiola not promising he'll stay at City