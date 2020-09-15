Videos

WATCH: Pogačar reflects on 'indescribable' Tour de France

The 21-year-old cyclist Tadej Pogačar sits just 40 seconds behind compatriot Primož Roglič in the race for the 2020 Tour de France's yellow jersey.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 September, 2020 18:34 IST
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Nadal and Thiem
Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal
Rafael Nadal
Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal
Tokyo games to go ahead with COVID or not - IOC member
Jofra Archer
Opening with Woakes is easy: Archer
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Eoin Morgan
England's bowling makes the team look good: Morgan
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Dominic Thiem
Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open
US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG
