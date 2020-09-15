Videos WATCH: Pogačar reflects on 'indescribable' Tour de France The 21-year-old cyclist Tadej Pogačar sits just 40 seconds behind compatriot Primož Roglič in the race for the 2020 Tour de France's yellow jersey. Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 18:34 IST Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 18:34 IST He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal Tokyo games to go ahead with COVID or not - IOC member More Videos Opening with Woakes is easy: Archer Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard England's bowling makes the team look good: Morgan Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG