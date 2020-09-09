Videos Japan official says Olympics must be held next year 'at any cost' The IOC and Japanese organisers are trying to convince the public that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will take place next year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 14:54 IST Team Sportstar 09 September, 2020 14:54 IST Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust PGA Tour: Dustin Johnson - FedEx Cup champion US Open: Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach semis Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman More Videos Serena 'has some questions' before committing to French Open US Open: Great chance to win Slam - Thiem Hopefully I've ticked a few boxes - Malan on his England future Roglic not getting carried away by yellow jersey Johnson 'needed' the win after BMW Championship disappointment Djokovic sensationally disqualified from US Open Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open: Who said what Djokovic had no intent but rules are rules - Carreno Busta on Djokovic default