Videos Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism From her youth spent scraping a living on the streets, Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi battled poverty and sexist prejudice to become Vietnam's first boxing world champion. AFP Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 04 May, 2022 13:58 IST Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism AFP Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 04 May, 2022 13:58 IST Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys? IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp FairBreak Invitational 2022: From Sana Mir to Suzie Bates, captains speak on women's T20 tournament IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Predicted XI, Players to watch out for CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RR vs MI head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Isn't finding the right combination hurting KKR? Tim Southee weighs in Rovman Powell: 'It's important for us to get wins on the board'