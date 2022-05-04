Videos

Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism

From her youth spent scraping a living on the streets, Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi battled poverty and sexist prejudice to become Vietnam's first boxing world champion.

AFP
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 04 May, 2022 13:58 IST

Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism

AFP
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 04 May, 2022 13:58 IST
Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism
IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys?
IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp
FairBreak Invitational 2022: From Sana Mir to Suzie Bates, captains speak on women's T20 tournament
IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Predicted XI, Players to watch out for
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: RR vs MI head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: Isn't finding the right combination hurting KKR? Tim Southee weighs in
Rovman Powell: 'It's important for us to get wins on the board'
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App