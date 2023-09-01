MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: S.M. Arif recieves Hero Unsung Champion award from Mithali Raj at Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Telangana

Arif, fondly known as Arif sahaab by his students, laid the foundation for India to become a badminton powerhouse. He received the award at the hands of former India women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 10:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Badminton coach S.M. Arif was named Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion at the Focus Telangana Sportstar Conclave on Thursday.

Arif, fondly known as Arif sahaab by his students, laid the foundation for India to become a badminton powerhouse. He received the award at the hands of former India women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

“I would like to thank Sportstar for honouring me with this award. I dedicate this award to my wife. When I started coaching, I was a coach, a doctor, a physiotherapist - all in one. But I am glad the specialists have come into the field now and that’s brought a lot of change in sports,” Arif said.

Read the full story here

