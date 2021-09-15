Six-team Prime Volleyball League championship launched in Hyderabad

The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) championship, sponsored by fantasy game leaders A23 and marketed by Baseline Ventures, featuring six teams was formally launched here on Wednesday in the presence of the owners of the respective franchisees.



Mr Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, PVL, said the forthcoming edition, for which the auctions would be held in December this year, would be totally different and innovative given the fact that the owners would be the stakeholders, taking the sport to the next level.



“This League is for the players who have been really wanting to get into the competitive mode after a long break of close to two years because of the pandemic,” he said.



“The League to be played on round-robin format and featuring Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spiders, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, defending champions Chennai Blitz and the new addition Bengaluru Torpedoes, would see the top four teams make it to the semifinal stage,” he said.



“Our endeavour is to provide the right kind of platform for volleyball talent to grow in PVL where the franchises are committed for long-term interests and let the sport in a sustained manner in India on the lines of NBA,” the PVL CEO said.



“More details about the exact schedule, prize money will be announced later. And the auctions would feature foreign players who are already showing a lot of interest to play in it,” he said.



“And let us reiterate that the PVL would strictly follow the rule-book with no scope for tampering at any stage,” he said.

Neville Bastawalla, SVP & Head (Marketing & On Air Promotions), Sports Channels at Sony Pictures Networks India, said that during the recent Tokyo Olympics, about 33 million Indians watched volleyball competition.



“And, we are sure the PVL will give a new direction in terms of unearthing young talent and exposure in terms of viewership and corporate support too,” he said. “The League will be shown live in most of the regional languages and SonyLIV,” he added.



The franchisee owners felt the League should be a great success given the popularity of the sport as it is played across India even in the remotest rural areas.