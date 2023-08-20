MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Antim Panghal determined to shine in Asian Games, World Championships

Antim Panghal, who challenged stalwart Vinesh Phogat in the Asian Games trials, is determined to prove a point in the continental showpiece and the subsequent World Championships.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 17:03 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Antim Panghal, the Under20 Wrestling World Champion.
Antim Panghal, the Under20 Wrestling World Champion. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
infoIcon

Antim Panghal, the Under20 Wrestling World Champion. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Young wrestler Antim Panghal, who challenged stalwart Vinesh Phogat in the Asian Games trials, is determined to prove a point in the continental showpiece and the subsequent World Championships.

Panghal, who competes in 53kg in women’s freestyle event, challenged Vinesh after the latter was handed a direct entry into the Asian Games squad by the Indian Olympic Association-instituted ad-hoc committee, which is currently running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

However, Vinesh withdrew from the Asian Games a few days back because of a knee injury for which she underwent a surgery in Mumbai, paving the way for Panghal’s inclusion in the Hangzhou-bound team.

ALSO READ
Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze

“My joy was amplified when I learned that I’ve been selected for the Asian Games, as Vinesh di (Vinesh Phogat) had a knee injury, and I was on standby,” Panghal told reporters here on Sunday after returning from a phenomenal campaign at the U-20 Women’s Wrestling World Championships in Amman, Jordan.

“I’m overjoyed with this opportunity. Now, my focus shifts to preparing for the Asian Games and the Seniors World Championship trials.” The 19-year-old Panghal created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U-20 world titles, as she defended her 53kg crown.

“We secured the first position in the U-20 Women’s Wrestling World Championship. Just like the previous time, I clinched the gold medal once again. I’m truly elated about this achievement,” she said.

Coach Maha Singh Rao was delighted with the performance of his wards.

READ | Wrestling U20 World Championship: Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze

“We are really elated that for the first time we won the U-20 World Championship title, where Japan always dominated, but we proved ourselves as the best this time.

“We are really happy that even PM (Narendra) Modi and the Sports Ministry (headed by Anurag Thakur) tweeted to wish these kids. This is really a proud moment for us and I am sure these kids will clinch medals in 2024 and 2028 Olympics,” he said.

Savita, who won the gold medal in the 62 kg category, has set her eyes on next year’s Paris Olympics.

“I am really happy, it was really fun, it was a great journey, the bouts were tough, it was really tough with Japan. My next target is Olympics, and from next year, I will play in the seniors 62 kg category,” she said.

It’s the first time that India has finished as the top wrestling country in a tournament, winning seven out of 10 medals in the women’s events.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Antim Panghal /

Vinesh Phogat /

World Wrestling Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Richardson, Fraser-Pryce, Jackson earn easy wins in 100m heats
    AP
  2. Who is Mary Earps, the England goalkeeper who saved Spain’s penalty in FIFA Women’s World Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Antim Panghal determined to shine in Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  4. Spain vs England Live Score, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final: ESP 1 - 0 ENG; Mary Earps saves Hermoso’s penalty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s World Cup final in pictures: Earps saves penalty, SP 1-0 ENG, WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Antim Panghal determined to shine in Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  2. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. India‘s greco-roman grapplers disappoint in junior World Championships
    PTI
  5. Vinesh Phogat vows to ‘bounce back stronger’ after undergoing knee surgery in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Richardson, Fraser-Pryce, Jackson earn easy wins in 100m heats
    AP
  2. Who is Mary Earps, the England goalkeeper who saved Spain’s penalty in FIFA Women’s World Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Antim Panghal determined to shine in Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  4. Spain vs England Live Score, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final: ESP 1 - 0 ENG; Mary Earps saves Hermoso’s penalty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s World Cup final in pictures: Earps saves penalty, SP 1-0 ENG, WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment