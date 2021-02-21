Arjun Halakurki, Sunil Kumar bag gold at Greco-Roman National Championship

Arjun Halakurki added the senior national title to his Under-23 gold, winning the 55kg event at the 65th Greco-Roman National Wrestling Championship in Jalandhar.

The two-day event that finished on Sunday completed the three-part national championships – including the Freestyle and Women’s events which were held last month – conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India.

The 22-year old Halakurki from Karnataka, returning from a shoulder injury, was participating in only his second senior tournament after the Asian Championships in February 2020, where he won silver.

Asian Championship gold medallist Sunil Kumar, meanwhile, continued his winning form and reiterated his dominance on the mat, reclaiming top spot in the 87kg.

Also winning gold was Gurpreet Singh in the 77kg after missing out on the Individual World Cup last year due to a positive Covid-19 test. The Punjab-based wrestler marched into the final without conceding a point.

In the 82kg, Harpreet Singh continued Punjab’s good run in Greco-Roman with his seventh gold, defeating Sanjeet in just 48 seconds in the final. The winners get a chance to participate in the Matteo Pellicone Rome Rankings series next month.