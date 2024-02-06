National Wrestling Championship: CWG gold medallist Naveen overcomes Yash to clinch 64kg title

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik overcame a robust challenge from Yash Tushir to win the men’s freestyle 74kg, one of the most competitive weight classes, in the National wrestling championships and put himself in a strong position for the Olympic qualifying spot.

Malik edged past former World junior bronze medallist Tushir 5-4 in a neck-and-neck summit clash, in which the latter gave a close chase despite hurting his right ankle early in the contest.

Tushir fought back bravely to erase a three-point deficit, but Malik’s second takedown fetched him a crucial 5-3 lead. Tushir gave his best despite the pain but could manage to bridge only one more point as Malik escaped thrice from leg attacks.

In another competitive Olympic weight, 2022 World Junior bronze medallist Sujeet Kalkal recorded five comprehensive wins to take the 65kg crown. He employed swift attacks and fine defensive skills to beat Rohit 12-2 in the final.

Due to a large number of entries and a delayed start, the freestyle bouts continued well past midnight on the concluding day of the championships.

The medallists: Freestyle: 57kg: 1. Rabul (Tri), 2. Arvind Kumar (WB), 3. Udit (RSPB), Kuldeep (Goa); 65kg: 1. Sujeet Kalkal (Har), 2. Rohit (SSCB), 3. Mangal (Guj), Anuj (Goa); 70kg: 1. Parveaen (Har), 2. Sahil (Man), 3 Sharwan (SSCB), Naveen (Goa); 74kg: 1. Naveen Malik (SSCB), 2. Yash Tushir (RSPB), 3. Chander Mohan (Har), Rahul (Goa); 79kg: 1. Sagar Jaglan (RSPB), 2. Parvinder Singh (Man), 3. Sachin Mor (Tri), Vijay (A&N); 86kg: 1. Sanjeet (SSCB), 2. Rahul Rathi (Skm), 3. Munir Ahmed (J&K), Deepak (WB); 92kg: 1. Akash (RSPB), 2. Parveen (Har), 3. Neeraj (Man), Parveen Chahar (Chg); 97kg: 1. Vicky (Har), 2. Karandeep Singh Nahal (Pun), 3. Gaurav Baliyan (UP), Deepak (SSCB); 125kg: 1. Anirudh (RSPB), 2. Dinesh (SSCB), 3. Mahendra (Mah), Monu Dahiya (Del).