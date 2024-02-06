MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Wrestling Championship: CWG gold medallist Naveen overcomes Yash to clinch 64kg title

Naveen Malik wins men’s freestyle 74kg at National wrestling championships, positioning himself for Olympic qualifying spot.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 16:57 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Naveen Malik defeats  Yash to clinch 64kg title.
Naveen Malik defeats  Yash to clinch 64kg title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Naveen Malik defeats  Yash to clinch 64kg title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik overcame a robust challenge from Yash Tushir to win the men’s freestyle 74kg, one of the most competitive weight classes, in the National wrestling championships and put himself in a strong position for the Olympic qualifying spot.

Malik edged past former World junior bronze medallist Tushir 5-4 in a neck-and-neck summit clash, in which the latter gave a close chase despite hurting his right ankle early in the contest.

Tushir fought back bravely to erase a three-point deficit, but Malik’s second takedown fetched him a crucial 5-3 lead. Tushir gave his best despite the pain but could manage to bridge only one more point as Malik escaped thrice from leg attacks.

In another competitive Olympic weight, 2022 World Junior bronze medallist Sujeet Kalkal recorded five comprehensive wins to take the 65kg crown. He employed swift attacks and fine defensive skills to beat Rohit 12-2 in the final.

READ | Akash Dahiya emerges freestyle 61kg champion at the National Wrestling Championships

Due to a large number of entries and a delayed start, the freestyle bouts continued well past midnight on the concluding day of the championships.

The medallists: Freestyle: 57kg: 1. Rabul (Tri), 2. Arvind Kumar (WB), 3. Udit (RSPB), Kuldeep (Goa); 65kg: 1. Sujeet Kalkal (Har), 2. Rohit (SSCB), 3. Mangal (Guj), Anuj (Goa); 70kg: 1. Parveaen (Har), 2. Sahil (Man), 3 Sharwan (SSCB), Naveen (Goa); 74kg: 1. Naveen Malik (SSCB), 2. Yash Tushir (RSPB), 3. Chander Mohan (Har), Rahul (Goa); 79kg: 1. Sagar Jaglan (RSPB), 2. Parvinder Singh (Man), 3. Sachin Mor (Tri), Vijay (A&N); 86kg: 1. Sanjeet (SSCB), 2. Rahul Rathi (Skm), 3. Munir Ahmed (J&K), Deepak (WB); 92kg: 1. Akash (RSPB), 2. Parveen (Har), 3. Neeraj (Man), Parveen Chahar (Chg); 97kg: 1. Vicky (Har), 2. Karandeep Singh Nahal (Pun), 3. Gaurav Baliyan (UP), Deepak (SSCB); 125kg: 1. Anirudh (RSPB), 2. Dinesh (SSCB), 3. Mahendra (Mah), Monu Dahiya (Del).

Related Topics

Wrestling /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Wrestling Championship: CWG gold medallist Naveen overcomes Yash to clinch 64kg title
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Formula 1: Surprised Bottas expects Hamilton to fit in well at Ferrari
    Reuters
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: SA 215/6 (47); Seletswane falls on 64
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Azharuddeen reaping benefits of patience and shot selection with Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. National Wrestling Championship: CWG gold medallist Naveen overcomes Yash to clinch 64kg title
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Akash Dahiya emerges freestyle 61kg champion at the National Wrestling Championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Anshu Malik gets Paris Olympics preparation back on track with national title
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. National Wrestling Championships: Sunil thumps Manoj to claim the 87kg Greco Roman crown
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Wrestling Championship: CWG gold medallist Naveen overcomes Yash to clinch 64kg title
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Formula 1: Surprised Bottas expects Hamilton to fit in well at Ferrari
    Reuters
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: SA 215/6 (47); Seletswane falls on 64
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Azharuddeen reaping benefits of patience and shot selection with Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment