Wrestling Ravi Dahiya wins Sportsman of the Year (Individual sports) award at Sportstar Aces 2022 In August 2021, Ravi Dahiya created history by clinching the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2022 21:58 IST Ravi Kumar Dahiya was adjudged Sportsman of the Year (Individual sports) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards. Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Saturday was adjudged Sportsman of the Year (Individual sports) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday.In August 2021, Ravi Dahiya created history by clinching the wrestling silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old's win made him the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to clinch the silver at the Olympics. He went down fighting to double World champion Zaur Uguev (Russia) in the 57kg-category final, but Ravi's grit and never-say-die spirit earned him immense praise.Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.