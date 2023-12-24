Sports Ministry suspends newly-elected WFI body until further notice

The newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body under president Sanjay Singh has been suspended the Sports Ministry, according to a document in possession with Sportstar.

This development just three days after Sanjay was elected President after beating Anita Sheoran by 40 votes to 7.

The document states that the decision by Sanjay to host the U-15 and U-20 trials in Nandini Nagar, Gonda before the end of the year was a hasty decision and did not follow the provisions of the constitution of the WFI.

“As per clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee,” the document read.

“Such decisions are to be taken by the Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration.”

The document also stated that the newly elected body appears to be in complete control of the previous office bearers, “in complete disregard to the Sports Code”.

“The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers, which is also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged,” the document stated.

The above decision by the new WFI body is said to have violated both the WFI’s constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code.

In conclusion, the document states, “Due to the arbitrary actions of the President, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, the WFI has been instructed to suspend all activities until further orders.”