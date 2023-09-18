MagazineBuy Print

World Wrestling Championships: Neha Sharma in repechage round, India's freestyle men falter

Neha was beaten by USA’s Jacarra Winchester 7-2 but made it to the repechage round as the American reached the final.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 22:18 IST

Y. B. Sarangi
Representative Image: Neha Sharma (55kg) moved into the repechage round to stay in the medal race at the World Wrestling Championships.
Representative Image: Neha Sharma (55kg) moved into the repechage round to stay in the medal race at the World Wrestling Championships.
infoIcon

Representative Image: Neha Sharma (55kg) moved into the repechage round to stay in the medal race at the World Wrestling Championships. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Woman wrestler Neha Sharma (55kg) moved into the repechage round to stay in the medal race at the World wrestling championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday.

Neha was beaten by USA’s Jacarra Winchester 7-2 but made it to the repechage round as the American reached the final.

Other Indians in fray on Monday could not make it to the medal rounds.

Anjili (59kg) got past Canada’s Laurence Beauregard 12-0 before going down to USA’s Jennifer Rogers 11-0.

In men’s freestyle, Anuj Kumar (65kg) lost to Mexico’s Austin Klee Gomez 8-7 in the opening round.

Sahil (97kg) beat Armenia’s Sergey Sargsyan 5-4 but was defeated by Kazakhstan’s Alisher Yergali 11-1.

Sachin Mor (79kg), who had entered the repechage round on Sunday, was ousted by North Macedonia’s Ahmad Madomedov 16-6.

