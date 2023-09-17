MagazineBuy Print

World Wrestling Championships: India’s Sachin Mor remains in hunt for bronze medal

Sachin Mor remained in the hunt for a bronze medal in freestyle competitions at the World wrestling championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 22:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sachin Mor remained in the hunt for a bronze medal in freestyle competitions at the World wrestling championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday.

Sachin got the better of Mexican Palacios Dominguez 8-3 but lost to Russia’s 2020 World Cup gold medallist Akhmed Usmanov 11-0. As Usmanov entered the final, Sachin got into the 79kg repechage round and kept his hopes alive.

READ | World Wrestling Championships: India’s Abhimanyu remains in medal race despite quarterfinal defeat

Asian champion Aman Sehrawat beat Igor Chichioi of Moldova 11-0 but lost to Albanian defending champion Zelimkhan Abakarov by an identical margin in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals. With Abakarov suffering defeat in the semifinals, it was the end of the road for Aman in the Olympic weight class, which also offered quota places.

Naveen (74kg) defeated Switzerland’s Tobias Portmann 12-6 before being defeated 6-4 to Kyrgyzstan’s Worlds bronze medal winner Arsalan Budazhapov.

Pruthviraj Patil beat Moldovan Ion Demian 6-4, Slovakia’s Emrak Kardanov 6-1, but was pinned by Georgian Worlds bronze medallist Miriani Maisuradze. 

Both Naveen and Patil were also out of medal contention.

