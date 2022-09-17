Wrestling World Championships: Bajrang Punia remains in medal pursuit despite semifinal loss

Three-time Worlds medallist and Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) stayed in the quest for another medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Saturday.

Beginning his journey from the pre-quarterfinals, Bajrang beat two-time Worlds bronze medallist Cuban Alejandro Valdes 5-4 despite picking up an injury (on the top of his head) during the bout.

“Bajrang’s injury happened when heads of the two wrestlers collided,” said coach Sujeet Maan.

Bajrang put on a strap to protect the injury during his next bout but lost to former Pan-American champion John Diakomihalis of the USA 10-0 in the quarterfinals.

The ace Indian wrestler made it to the repechage round when Diakomihalis progressed to the title clash.

Bajrang needs to win two bouts on Sunday in order to claim his fourth Worlds medal.

Sagar Jaglan (74kg) made a good start to his bronze medal hunt by beating Mongolian Suidkhuu Olonbayar 7-3 in the repechage round, but lost to two-time Asian medallist Yones Emami of Iran 6-0 in the bronze medal contest.

Pankaj (61kg) went down fighting 5-4 against Assyi Aitakyn of Kazakhstan in the opening round.

Viky (97kg) lost to Swiss Samuel Scherrer 2-2 on criteria in the first round.