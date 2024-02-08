MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sheetal Devi’s Para Asian Games gold winning feat adjudged Moment of the Year at Sportstar Aces Awards

Sheetal made headlines in October when she shot her way to three medals at the Asian Para Games.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 21:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sheetal made headlines in October when she shot her way to three medals at the Asian Para Games. 
Sheetal made headlines in October when she shot her way to three medals at the Asian Para Games.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sheetal made headlines in October when she shot her way to three medals at the Asian Para Games.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Sheetal Devi won the 2024 Sportstar Aces Popular Choice Award for Moment of the Year at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sheetal made headlines in October when she shot her way to three medals at the Asian Para Games.

The 16-year-old, who hails from Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was born with phocomelia, a disorder causing underdeveloped limbs. Without arms, she learned to use a bow and arrow using her feet and started training fulltime in archery only two years ago.

Videos of her mounting the bow and using her right foot and mouth to steady the equipment before shooting perfect 10s went viral. From celebrities to the political brass, praise flooded in for the resilience and talent of the young girl, who eventually went on to finish the year as the No. 1 archer in open compound. 

ALSO READ: ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’, says Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.

Related Topics

ACES 2024 /

Sheetal Devi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics will be challenging, need to be smarter, says Sindhu
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 174/9 (48); last pair Vidler, Macmillan at crease in tense chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami, Sheetal Devi win Sportstar of the Year; Chandu Borde, Karnam Malleswari bestowed with Lifetime Achievement award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sheetal Devi’s Para Asian Games gold winning feat adjudged Moment of the Year at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on ACES Awards

  1. Sheetal Devi’s Para Asian Games gold winning feat adjudged Moment of the Year at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sheetal Devi wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Chandu Borde wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Karnam Malleswari wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics will be challenging, need to be smarter, says Sindhu
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 174/9 (48); last pair Vidler, Macmillan at crease in tense chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami, Sheetal Devi win Sportstar of the Year; Chandu Borde, Karnam Malleswari bestowed with Lifetime Achievement award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sheetal Devi’s Para Asian Games gold winning feat adjudged Moment of the Year at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment