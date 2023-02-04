ACES Awards

Sportstar Aces 2023, Club of the Year award: Gujarat Titans, Gokulam Kerala FC, Hyderabad FC, Puneri Paltan nominated

Among the many Popular Choice honours open to public voting is the coveted Club of the Year award and the nominee list is packed with super achievers from across the spectrum of sport.

Team Sportstar
04 February, 2023 08:01 IST
Gujarat Titans (Cricket), Gokulam Kerala FC (Football), Hyderabad FC (Football) and Puneri Paltan (Kabaddi) have been nominated for the honour.

The Sportstar Aces Awards are back for a fifth chapter, seeking to honour incredible performances in sports across various disciplines.

Gujarat Titans (Cricket), Gokulam Kerala FC (Football), Hyderabad FC (Football) and Puneri Paltan (Kabaddi) have been nominated for the honour.

Here are their achievements in 2022:

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introducing two new teams in the Indian Premier League in 2022 - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - there was a window of opportunity for more players. And under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Gujarat played like champions right from the beginning, clinching the title on debut. In a rather one-sided final against Rajasthan Royals, captain Hardik led from the front to guide the team in front of home fans in Ahmedabad. Throughout the tournament, the team found consistent performers in David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.

Gokulam Kerala FC performed well for two consecutive seasons and dominated the I-League, which now is the second tier of the Indian football league system. It won the 2020–21 I-League to become the first-ever club from Kerala to win the title, and became the first team to defend it in 2021–22. In doing so, Gokulam also became the first club from Kerala to qualify for the continental AFC Cup. In the 2022 AFC Cup group-stage opener, the club achieved a historic 4–2 win against Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan, but could not maintain the momentum and was eliminated from the group stage.

Hyderabad FC won the country’s top football league title in the third season of the Indian Super League, after making its debut in 2019. The quick rise to prominence makes HFC one of the most successful clubs in recent times. For its success, the club seems to draw inspiration from the rich legacy of football in the region which saw greats like Tulsidas Balaram, Peter Thangaraj, Mohammad Habib, Syed Nayeemuddin, Yousuf Khan and the celebrated coach Syed Abdul Rahim emerging from the region. It is a great feat for a newly-formed side as it bettered a host of legacy teams in the league to win the title.

Puneri Paltan, one of the founding franchises of the Pro Kabaddi League, has an extensive tiered set up in the league. What sets this club apart from the rest is its Yuva Paltan set-up, which identifies and grooms young talent primarily from Maharashtra. It has acted as a feeder for the main team, which built its 2022 squad around players who rose through the ranks from the Yuva Paltan set up. Under the leadership of coach BC Ramesh and captain Fazel Atrachali, a young Puneri Paltan side made its maiden final but fell to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the summit clash.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.

