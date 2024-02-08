MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, collected the award of ‘Best State for the promotion of sport’ at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 20:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu receives the Best State for the Promotion of Sport from MM Somaya
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu receives the Best State for the Promotion of Sport from MM Somaya | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu receives the Best State for the Promotion of Sport from MM Somaya | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Tamil Nadu won the ‘Best State for the promotion of sport’ award at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace here on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, collected the award.

“I extend my sincere thanks to The Hindu and Sportstar for this prestigious award. I also thank the awards jury led by the esteemed Sunil Gavaskar for taking note of the various national and international sports tournaments hosted by Tamil Nadu. None of this would be possible without the efforts of our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who believes that sports is an integral part of our curriculums,” Udhayanidhi said.

ALSO READ | Chandu Borde wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Udhayanidhi congratulated Maharashtra, which emerged as the overall champion of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 hosted by Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi also praised the Tamil Nadu contingent for finishing as runner-up.

With a sports budget of over ₹770 crore, Tamil Nadu invested heavily in national as well as international competitions in 2023. Some of the matches of the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023, including India’s opener against Australia, were played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

International hockey returned to Chennai after 15 years when it hosted the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in August, where India was crowned the champion, beating Malaysia in the final.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sportstar Aces Awards /

Tamil Nadu /

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Controversy in the SAFF U19 Women’s final after India is declared winner by ‘coin toss’
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRM wins Best University for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on ACES Awards

  1. SRM wins Best University for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board wins Chairperson’s Choice —Sport for Social Good Award at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sheetal Devi’s Para Asian Games gold winning feat adjudged Moment of the Year at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sheetal Devi wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Controversy in the SAFF U19 Women’s final after India is declared winner by ‘coin toss’
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRM wins Best University for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment