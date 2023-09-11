MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dhiraj loses bronze play-off, India returns with a silver from Archery World Cup Final

Compound archer Prathamesh Jawakar won the country’s lone medal despite India fielding its biggest-ever contingent of five archers in the World Cup’s season-ending grand finale.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 12:12 IST , Hermosillo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo - Dhiraj Bommadevara in action.
File Photo - Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo - Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/The Hindu

Dhiraj Bommadevara showed some spark when he shocked two-time Olympic team gold medallist Kim Woojin 6-2 but lost his next two matches to return empty-handed as India ended its campaign with a solitary silver medal in the ‘Archery World Cup Final’.

Compound archer Prathamesh Jawakar won the country’s lone medal despite India fielding its biggest-ever contingent of five archers in the World Cup’s season-ending grand finale.

Rising Indian recurve archer Dhiraj began his campaign on a rousing note when he rallied from 0-2 to pull off an upset 28-29, 30-28, 30-28, 29-26 win over the World No. 2 Korean heavyweight in the men’s quarterfinals here on Sunday.

But the 22-year-old Army archer faltered against another Korean Lee Woo Seok as he went down 1-7 (28-28, 27-30, 28-30, 28-29) in the semifinal to be left to fight for the third-place playoff, where he was up against Medellin World Cup winner Mauro Nespoli.

The bronze medal contest went down to the wire with the Italian clinching the issue 6-5 (29-30, 27-27, 25-29, 27-26, 27-28) (10-9) in the shoot-off where Dhiraj dropped a point.

Jayanta Talukdar remains the only male recurve archer to have won a World Cup Final medal -- bronze -- 13 years ago in Edinburgh.

Dola Banerjee is the only Indian with a World Cup Final gold that came way back in Dubai 2007 in the women’s recurve section.

In terms of medals, woman recurve archer Deepika Kumari is the most successful Indian, having won four silver medals at different World Cup Finals.

The event is a year-ending world outdoor competition where a total of 32 archers, eight in each of the four championship categories, fight it out for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Archers qualify for the tournament by winning one of the circuit’s four stages -- in Antalya (Turkey), Shanghai (China), Medellin (Colombia) and Paris (France) -- or by climbing high enough in the World Cup Ranking with consistent finishes across the season to make it as a points qualifier. One spot in each category is also awarded to the host nation.

Related Topics

Dhiraj Bommadevara /

Prathamesh Jawkar /

Archery World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhiraj loses bronze play-off, India returns with a silver from Archery World Cup Final
    PTI
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Colombo likely to witness rains; IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit, Gill partnership shows India’s PowerPlay woes seem to have turned a corner just ahead of the World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Juventus owner denies press report over possible sale
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Dhiraj loses bronze play-off, India returns with a silver from Archery World Cup Final
    PTI
  2. Archery World Cup: Jawkar settles for silver; Aditi, Jyothi make quarterfinals exit
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Indian men, women compound archers strike gold at World Cup Stage 4
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 4: Indian compound archers make final, seal two medals
    PTI
  5. World Archery Championships: Battle-rope exercise, endurance training and stress management recipe for Indians’ success
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhiraj loses bronze play-off, India returns with a silver from Archery World Cup Final
    PTI
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Colombo likely to witness rains; IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit, Gill partnership shows India’s PowerPlay woes seem to have turned a corner just ahead of the World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Juventus owner denies press report over possible sale
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment