Asian Archery C’Ships: Indian compound mixed team reaches semis to stay in medal hunt

The top-ranked Indian side got a first-round bye and beat Iran 158-151 to reach the last four. The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 20:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

The Indian compound mixed team of Aditi Swami and Priyansh reached the semifinals to stay in the medal hunt at the Asian archery championships in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Indian side got a first-round bye and beat Iran 158-151 to reach the last four. The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorms

ALSO READ: Indian archers in race for World Archery awards

In recurve individual competitions, B. Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai, among men and Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia, among women entered the fourth round.

The results
Individual: Recurve: Men: Pravin Jadhav got a bye, lost to Faez Mohammadizardkhaneh (Iri) 7-3; B. Dhiraj got two byes, bt Tai Yu-Hsuan (Tpe) 6-4; Tushar Shelke bt Mirjalol Miralimov (Uzb) 6-0, lost to Wei Shaoxuan (Chn) 6-0; Tarundeep Rai got two byes, bt Saito Fumiya (Jpn) 7-1;
Women: Bhajan Kaur got a bye, bt Gaukhar Igibayeva (Kaz) 7-1, bt Alyaa Saleh Abdella Al-Ali (UAE) 7-1; Simranjeet Kaur got a bye, lost to Sataporn Artsalee (Tha) 7-3; Tisha Punia got a bye, bt Enkhtuya Altangerel (Mgl) 6-2, bt Ankita Bhakat 7-3; Ankita Bhakat got a bye, bt Syedabdulhye Maha (Bah) 6-0, lost to Tisha.
Mixed Team: Recurve: India got a bye, bt Hong Kong 6-2, lost to Japan 5-4 (20-19) in QF; Compound: India got a bye, bt Iran 158-151 in QF.

Asian Archery Championship

