Asian Archery C’Ships: Indian compound mixed team reaches semis to stay in medal hunt

The Indian compound mixed team of Aditi Swami and Priyansh reached the semifinals to stay in the medal hunt at the Asian archery championships in Bangkok on Tuesday.
The top-ranked Indian side got a first-round bye and beat Iran 158-151 to reach the last four. The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorms
In recurve individual competitions, B. Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai, among men and Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia, among women entered the fourth round.
