India wins historic silver at World Archery Para Championships

India's Jyoti Baliyan and Shyam Sundar Swami won a historic silver medal at the World Archery Para Championships in Dubai on Friday.

The duo went down 148-150 to the Russian Archery Federation in the final of the compound mixed team open event.

This silver is special as Indian para archers had won medals in almost ever single event since 2017 except World Championships.

The Indian pair has previously won silver medals at the 2021 Fazza World Ranking event in the UAE and the 2019 Bangkok Asian Championships.