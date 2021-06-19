Final Olympic qualifier: Indian women among the favourites for team quota

India is one of the favourites to win a women’s team quota place in the last Olympics archery qualifier in Paris, France, on Sunday.

The Indian side – comprising two-time Olympian Deepika Kumari and her promising Jharkhand mates Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat – is considered a front-runner, along with Mexico, among 28 countries to finish within the top-three and earn a team quota place.

The trio, which landed a gold medal in World Cup Stage-1 in Guatemala in April, will look forward to repeating its performance here. A team quota will ensure the participation of three women in the Tokyo Games.

So far, Deepika has bagged an individual quota place apart from the team slot booked by the Indian men.

The Indian women, who left for France on June 5, completed a 10-day a quarantine-cum-training stint at the Vichy Sports Complex before moving in here for the qualifier, which will be followed by the World Cup Stage-3.

Georgia, Colombia, Denmark, Italy, Spain, and Turkey are the other strong sides which can secure a team quota in the Olympics. Belarus, China, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Germany, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Ukraine have already ensured their spots in the Olympics.