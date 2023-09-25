Fencing schedule at Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi in action for India, full timings for Indian Athletes at Hangzhou 2022

Since 1974, fencing has been a part of the Asian Games, with the 1982 competition being the lone exception. With 47 gold medals, China is the most successful nation, followed by South Korea (46 gold medals) and Japan (13 gold medals).

India’s first Asiad campaign in the discipline began relatively late, in 2006. It has not yet taken home a Fencing medal from the Games.

However, Bhavani Devi will be under a lot of pressure this time because she will be the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics (in 2020) and the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Fencing Championship, taking home the bronze in 2023.

Also placed in the top five at the senior Asian Championships was the Indian Women’s Epee team.