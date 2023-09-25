MagazineBuy Print

Fencing schedule at Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi in action for India, full timings for Indian Athletes at Hangzhou 2022

India’s first Asian Games campaign in the discipline began relatively late, in 2006. It has not yet taken home a Fencing medal from the Asiad.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 21:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bhavani Devi will be under a lot of pressure this time because she will be the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics (in 2020) and the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Fencing Championship, taking home the bronze in 2023.
Bhavani Devi will be under a lot of pressure this time because she will be the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics (in 2020) and the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Fencing Championship, taking home the bronze in 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/V. V. Krishnan
infoIcon

Bhavani Devi will be under a lot of pressure this time because she will be the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics (in 2020) and the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Fencing Championship, taking home the bronze in 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/V. V. Krishnan

Since 1974, fencing has been a part of the Asian Games, with the 1982 competition being the lone exception. With 47 gold medals, China is the most successful nation, followed by South Korea (46 gold medals) and Japan (13 gold medals).

India’s first Asiad campaign in the discipline began relatively late, in 2006. It has not yet taken home a Fencing medal from the Games.

However, Bhavani Devi will be under a lot of pressure this time because she will be the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics (in 2020) and the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Fencing Championship, taking home the bronze in 2023.

ALSO READ: Equestrian schedule at Asian Games 2023: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?

Also placed in the top five at the senior Asian Championships was the Indian Women’s Epee team.

Fencing Schedule for Asian Games 2022
September 24, 2023
6:30 am: Individual Foil - men – pools-direct elimination
10:00 am: Individual Epee - women – pools-direct elimination
3:30 pm: Individual Foil - men – semifinals
4:35 pm: Individual Epee - women – semifinals
5:40 pm: Individual Foil - men – final
6:10 pm: Individual Epee - women – final
September 25, 2023
6:30 am: Individual Sabre – men – pools-direct elimination
10:00 am: Individual Foil – women – pools-direct elimination
3:30 pm: Individual Sabre – men - semifinals
4:15 pm: Individual Foil – women – semifinals
5:20 pm: Individual Sabre – men – final
5:40 pm: Individual Foil – women –
September 26, 2023
6:30 am: Individual Sabre – women – pools-direct elimination
10:00: Individual Epee – men – pools-direct elimination
3:30 pm: Individual Sabre – women – semifinals
4:15 pm: Individual Epee – men - semifinals
5:20 pm: Individual Sabre – women – final
5:40 pm: Individual Epee – men – final
September 27, 2023
6:30 am: Team Foil – men – Direct elimination
9:30 am: Team Epee – women – Direct elimination
12:30 pm: Team Foil – men – semifinals
1:45 pm: Team Epee – women – semifinals
3:30 pm: Team Foil – men – final
4:45 pm: Team Epee – women – final
September 28, 2023
6:30 am: Team Sabre – men – Direct Elimination
9:30 am: Team Foil – women – Direct elimination
12:30 pm: Team Sabre – men – semifinals
1:15 pm: Team Foil – women – semifinals
1:30 pm: Team Sabre – men – final
2:15 pm: Team Foil – women – final
September 29, 2023
6:30 am: Team Sabre – women – Direct Elimination
9:30 am: Team Epee – men – Direct elimination
12:30 pm: Team Sabre – women – semifinals
1:15 pm: Team Epee – men – semifinals
1:30 pm: Team Sabre – women – final
2:15 pm: Team Epee – men – final

