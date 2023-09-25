MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India women’s team clinches gold, beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs

India defeated Sri Lanka to win its maiden Asian Games gold medal in cricket at Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 14:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues in action during the final of the Asian Games.
Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues in action during the final of the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues in action during the final of the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to win its maiden Asian Games gold medal in cricket at Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday.

India won the toss and opted to bat, putting 116 runs on the board on a track that offered help to the spinners. In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage 97.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were the top scorers for India with 46 and 42 runs, respectively. With the ball, Titas Sadhu took 3/6 in her four overs to restrict the Lankans’ batting order.

