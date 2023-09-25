India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to win its maiden Asian Games gold medal in cricket at Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday.
India won the toss and opted to bat, putting 116 runs on the board on a track that offered help to the spinners. In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage 97.
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were the top scorers for India with 46 and 42 runs, respectively. With the ball, Titas Sadhu took 3/6 in her four overs to restrict the Lankans’ batting order.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: India women’s team clinches gold, beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India 6th, women’s cricket team secures gold
- Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: India wins maiden cricket gold; Indian team clinches record-breaking gold in 10m air rifle
- India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s team win by 19 runs, clinches first-ever Asian Games gold medal
- Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake granted bail over match-fixing allegations
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE